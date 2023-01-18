Listen to this article

Lamborghini’s Aventador successor will debut soon. A new spy video captures the supercar covered in a thin camouflage wrap, but it also reveals an intricate third brake light for the first time, which isn’t the car’s wildest design feature.

The third brake light sits above the new engine cover at the back of the passenger compartment. It conforms to the shape of the roof, dipping down over the engine and following the contours. It’s a neat styling feature that we can’t wait to see without the camouflage surrounding it. The video also captured the car’s rear-end design, revealing the new exhaust setup.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador replacement patent images

7 Photos

The new Lamborghini features quad exhaust pipes in twin hexagonal tailpipes high on the rear fascia. They’re located between the thin taillights, which appear partially camouflaged and segmented. The rear-end perspective also reveals the car’s flying buttresses that likely extend over the large intakes ahead of the rear wheels for a menacing appearance.

While the video doesn’t capture the car’s front end, leaked patent images previewed the entire design, and it certainly looks the part of an Aventador successor. The low-quality images didn’t depict the car in great detail, but the sharp creases and numerous Y-motifs in the headlights and taillights are unmistakably Lamborghini. The automaker covers the chunky rear diffuser on the test vehicle in the video, but much of its design matches that of the one depicted in the patent images.

Lamborghini hasn’t provided any specific powertrain details, but all signs indicate that it will have a V12 engine with a plug-in hybrid component. The powertrain should produce gobs of power as the automaker works to electrify its entire lineup by 2024, with a pure electric vehicle scheduled to arrive before the end of the decade. Lamborghini is already developing a Urus hybrid.

The new Lamborghini flagship will debut sometime in March, but it’s still unclear when it’ll go on sale. Aventador production ended last year, so we shouldn’t have to wait long for the new one to begin rolling off the assembly line. After it debuts, Lamborghini will work on finalizing the Huracan’s hybrid successor.