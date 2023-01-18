Listen to this article

Porsche is readying a revamped 911, and new spy photos capture the coupe cold-weather testing once again. The sparse camouflage covering the car is difficult to see, but the automaker hides some styling changes underneath it.

The car isn’t receiving substantial restyling, but it does have some new design features Porsche doesn’t want the public to see. At the front, the bumper intakes feature active vertical slats, something seen on other test vehicles. These provide cooling to the radiators when open and better aerodynamics when closed. Camouflage also covers the headlight units, distorting their design and the daytime running lights.

Gallery: New Porsche 911 Facelift Spy Photos

9 Photos

We suspect Porsche made bigger changes to the rear bumper, which it has hidden from view. However, we can see the two round tailpipes poking out the back. The automaker also concealed the engine covers, although the overall design doesn’t stray far from the current car. The 911 sports an iconic design that’s challenging to tweak.

Previous spy photos provided a peek at the 911’s interior. The automaker hid much of it from view, but the pics did reveal that the model would receive a new digital instrument cluster. Even earlier spy shots captured more of the cabin, which looked very similar to the current model’s, including the center console and infotainment screen.

Information about the 911’s powertrain choices remains mostly a mystery. We know Porsche is developing a hybrid variant that will focus on performance over efficiency. Porsche Chairman Oliver Blume described it as “very sporty,” It should be an excellent competitor to the new Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid, which features all-wheel drive for the first time. Rumors continue to suggest that Porsche will switch the 911 to using naturally aspirated engines, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

We don’t know when Porsche plans to reveal the new 911, but it should happen sometime this year. Expect the entry-level 911 Carrera to debut first before the staggered rollout of the remaining variants, which will also receive the new styling tweaks. We’ll likely see the Turbo trim debut before the GT3, with other variants breaking cover alongside them.