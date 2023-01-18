Listen to this article

EarthCruiser specializes in building high-end overlanding rigs. It's now expanding into the EV market by announcing a slide-in camper for electric pickup trucks.

The company is only teasing the camper's design so far and is still making tweaks to it. As part of the deposit program, EarthCruiser plans to work with potential customers to find their preferences for this product. More details are coming later this year. The company is taking pre-order deposits for the camper now.

Gallery: EarthCruiser Slide-In Camper For EVs

2 Photos

"There are many similarities with our current EarthCruiser habitat and one that would be required to function with an electric platform. It’s critical to maximize efficiency in order to allow vehicles to go further. Managing limited storable on-board energy capacity, operating within acceptable range envelope and staying safe and comfortable is the essence of an overlanding vehicle and we have been doing that for years," said EarthCruiser Founder Lance Gillies.

If a customer doesn't have an electric truck, the camper will fit on a pickup with a combustion. Fitting it to an EV will then require "a few simple software updates," according to EarthCruiser's announcement.

EarthCruiser isn't alone in exploring the market for company gear specifically for electric vehicles. For example, Loki offers its Falcon pickup bed camper in a size for the Rivian R1T and plans to offer a version for the Tesla Cybertruck. This solution has up to 360-watts of roof-mounted solar panels, an air conditioner, a heater, and hot water supply. Inside, there's a queen-size bed and a couch that converts into a second sleeping spot.

Several companies are preparing Cybertruck-specific campers. The CyberLander is supposed to slide into the pickup's bed. The goal is for it to be able to be flush with the cargo area when not in use and then expand into a usable space.

There's also the Space Camper in development for the Cybertruck. It would also fit in the cargo bed. Air-powered actuators would open the space. Inside, there would be eight feet of standing space. The amenities include a kitchen and shower.