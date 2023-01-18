Listen to this article

Honda withdrew from Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season, but it didn't completely leave the most coveted motorsport competition. In August 2022, it extended its support deal with Red Bull Powertrains and expressed its interest in the new regulations set to come into effect in 2026. From the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix onward, the Honda logo returned on Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars. In other words, Honda and RB still form a partnership.

With that in mind, it's no wonder Max Verstappen is starring in yet another ad for Honda. Last year, we saw him behind the wheel of the cutesy E electric car and the Civic Type R hot hatch. The latest commercial features the HR-V sold in Europe, Japan, and other markets. We'll remind you the North American version is bigger and has a different design while also being available in other regions where it's known as the ZR-V.

2022 Honda HR-V global version

The double F1 champion leaves work in the new hybrid HR-V and pushes the subcompact crossover quite hard through the corners like no other owner ever will. After driving on an unpaved rural road, the youngest F1 race winner decides to stop in the middle of a field to relax and unwind. That only lasts for a few seconds as Red Bull HQ wants him to get back to work at the Milton Keynes facility in the UK.

Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the "MV33 HRV" license plate as a nod to Max Verstappen's initials and his personal race number, which he's actually been using since his karting days. However, VP switched to #1 right after winning the title in 2021 after the hugely controversial Abu Dhabi finale. In 2023, he'll stick to #1 but he hasn’t ruled out going back to #33 once he will no longer be the reigning champion.

His personal car collection includes (or has included) much more exciting cars, such as an Aston Martin DB11, a Vantage, and a DBS Superleggera. He also reportedly bought a Ferrari Monza SP2 and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. In addition, he received an Acura NSX Type S after winning the title last year and is expected to take delivery of a Valkyrie.