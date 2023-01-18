Listen to this article

With a collaboration that commenced in the '60s with the 911, Porsche and Recaro share a passion and enthusiasm for sport, competition, and iconic design. Today, these firms join forces to bring us a limited-edition gaming chair that's claimed to bring 100 percent racing spirit even off the race track.

The Porsche x Recaro gaming chair was launched at the virtual 24-hour Le Mans race. The Porsche 911 GT3 R, which inspired the design of the new gaming chair, was also presented for the first time as part of the virtual racing series. Naturally, the gaming chair in red, white, and black livery will be used by the Porsche eSports works team.

The Porsche gaming chair is a limited version of the Recaro Exo Platinum. Its headrest has belt passages and is adorned with Porsche's crest at the front and the Recaro logo at the back, while the 5D armrest comes with aluminum support and multiple adjustments. The base is also made from lightweight aluminum alloy.

Other features include stepless adjustability, which allows seat height adjustment at any time. The seat castor is copolymer-reinforced and designed for all floors. The maximum loading capacity is 131 pounds (150 kilograms).

Whether you'll use it as a gaming chair or as an office chair at home, that's entirely up to you. It's inspired by motorsport seats and is claimed to bring an authentic racing feeling from the race track to the monitor. Porsche said that the gaming chair is designed for long distances and many virtual laps, offering the "ultimate gaming experience while offering comfort and back health."

The Porsche x Recaro gaming chair is priced at $2,499. While that can be pricey, let us be reminded that Porsche once sold the Office Chair RS with a $6,750 price tag.

The limited edition Porsche x Recaro gaming chair is made in Germany and is limited to 911 units worldwide. It is now available in Porsche Design Stores, authorized Porsche dealerships, and through Porsche's online stores.