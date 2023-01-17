Listen to this article

The current Aston Martin DBS is on its way out. The automaker will reveal the DBS 770 Ultimate tomorrow, but Aston continues to tease it ahead of its debut. The short video doesn’t show much, but it does capture a bit of the car’s shrieking exhaust note.

Aston Martin hasn’t revealed many of the car’s details yet. We suspect the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine is hiding under the hood. As the name indicates, it will make 770 metric horsepower, or 759 brake horsepower (566 kilowatts).

The DBS Superleggera 007 Edition delivers 715 hp (526 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, for comparison, which is enough to send the car from 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds. Aston gave the 007 a 211-mph (340 kph) top speed. The 770 Ultimate should have similarly impressive figures.

We don’t know how much Aston will alter in the car’s design compared to the DBS Superleggera, but the automaker did say that the new variant is “Re-engineered,” with “sharper dynamic focus coupled with exquisite design.” Aston calls the DBS 770 Ultimate the “final edition flagship to surpass them all.” A previous teaser video showed off the DBS’s familiar-looking silhouette, so we’re not expecting a radical redesign to the already sleek exterior.

The new teaser video does not add many pieces to the DBS puzzle, showing off the car’s wheels, fender and hood vents, exhaust, and trunk. There isn’t any peek inside the cabin, but we doubt Aston has plans to make any significant changes to the interior.

Thankfully, we’ll get all the details very soon. Aston will reveal the revamped DBS tomorrow, likely detailing the updated powertrain and other changes. It’s unclear when the new DBS could go on sale, but we expect Aston to offer some of those details tomorrow.

It’d be nice if it also revealed the price, but that could come closer to its on-sale date. The current DBS Superleggera’s price starts at around $330,000. We wouldn’t be surprised if the 770 Ultimate surpasses that, considering Aston will limit production to only 499 units.

