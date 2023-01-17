Listen to this article

Volvo's lineup in China is growing. During a recent media briefing, the automaker revealed that it would launch a new MPV later this year. The public won't get its first look at the minivan until later this year, but it won't be a completely new vehicle from the brand.

According to the CarNewsChina.com report, Volvo will base its new minivan on the Zeekr 009. Geely owns both brands. The Volvo will adopt the Zeekr's SEA electric vehicle platform and its powertrain. However, Volvo will give the new model a unique exterior design. The Zeekr's sleek and modern cabin might receive some modest styling changes to bring it in line with other Volvo models. We expect the automaker to pack it with technology and safety features. The 009 has 30 driver-assist functions as standard equipment.

The Zeekr 009 is a portly people hauler, measuring 205 inches (5,209 millimeters) long, 80 inches (2,024 mm) wide, and 74 inches (1,867 mm) tall. It weighs 6,239 pounds (2,830 kilograms), which is a lot, even for an EV. However, the dual-motor powertrain makes a combined 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts), capable of sending the van from 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers) per hour in a shockingly quick 4.5 seconds. We'd expect similar performance figures from the Volvo.

The 009 accommodates a 140-kilowatt-hour lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack. It can offer 511 miles (822 kilometers) of range on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle. Geely's SEA platform also underpins the Smart #1, Lotus Eletre, and the Polestar 4. Its boxy design is surprisingly sleek thanks to its aerodynamic windshield, with the EV featuring a low 0.27 drag coefficient. Inside, the Zeekr is available with a 2+2+2 layout or an optional 2+2 executive configuration.

Volvo will reveal the new model in the third quarter of this year as a "semi-concept," according to the report. The production version will launch in the last quarter of 2023. There's a rear-wheel-drive version of the Zeekr 009 on the way, which could spawn a Volvo equivalent down the road. It's unclear if Volvo plans to export the minivan, but no one should expect it in the US even if it does.