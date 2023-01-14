Listen to this article

Carroll Shelby was a legend in the American automotive culture. If he were still alive today, he'd have turned a hundred years old on January 11, 2023. Despite this fact, his namesake company is not missing out on celebrating its founder's birthday by introducing a special package for the Ford Mustang GT.

Called the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang, Shelby American is offering this special edition build in a limited number. The upgrades aren't exclusive to performance, though, as this build comes with several Centennial branding to mark its exclusivity – including a signed black Stetson hat and a Shelby Centennial Book published by Team Shelby.

Apart from the usual Shelby upgrades on the exterior, the special edition Shelby Mustang comes with Centennial branding on the tail panel, side rocker stripes, emblems, and badges. There's Le Mans over-the-top satin black vinyl striping, too. Inside, the door sill plates, floor mats, and leather upholstery all come with Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition emblems and badging.

Performance-wise, it's what you'll expect from the company. A black Shelby supercharger with a gauge pod brings the 5.0-liter V8's output up to 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts). Sending this power to the ground is a set of 20-inch satin black wheels wrapped in Shelby-spec 305/30/20 performance tires.

The engine uprate comes with other upgrades such as a vented hood, a performance radiator, an under-hood fluid cap kit, and a Borla cat-back exhaust. Performance springs, sway bars, adjustable caster/camber plates, and Ford Performance Pack-type OEM Brembo front calipers are all part of the deal.

"This Shelby Mustang delivers the level of performance that Carroll expected to have his name on a car. We're so confident that he'd approve of the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang that we are throwing in a black Stetson like the one he wore, with each car," said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations, Test Driver, and Chief of R&D.

Shelby American will only make 100 units of the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang. Package MSRP starts at $49,995 for most titled 2023 Ford Mustang GT, excluding California Special and Mach 1 models.