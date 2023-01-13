Listen to this article

Whether it's Everything Everywhere All at Once, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, or just the general Marvel Cinematic Universe, multiverses are a hot theme in pop culture right now. Acura taps into this trend for its new ad campaign called New World. Same Energy. Watch closely because there's even a teaser for the Integra Type S for a few seconds.

The glimpse of the Integra Type S runs from the 37-second point to the 42-second mark in the video. In those five seconds, the car speeds toward the camera with a massive front splitter and similarly large rear wing. It's racing up a mountain course that evokes the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The driver is Chiaki who is the star of Acura's anime series Type S: Chiaki's Journey.

Gallery: A Thrill Ride Across Acura Multiverse Video

Motor1.com got to drive a prototype of the Integra Type S in 2022. Final specs aren't available yet, but the development vehicle uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an estimated output of over 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). A six-speed manual gearbox would be available.

The commercial kicks off in Future-verse with a TLX Type S driving through an industrial setting and then zapping to an Integra in a high-tech city.

The next stop is Joneses-verse where an MDX Type S breaks up the monotony of a cookie-cutter housing development.

Then, the action flashes to Lunar-verse. There, an RDX speeds along the rocky surface before nearly launching off a mountain.

Anime-verse is where the Integra Type S lives, and it speeds into Racer-verse. The new ARX-06 race car is there, and the alien landscape includes lots of red grass.

The final location is EV-verse. The Acura Precision EV Concept occupies this space and appears to be driving through space. The electric crossover previews the upcoming ZDX and ZDX Type S. They'll have a full premiere later in 2023 and will go on sale for the 2024 model year.

Acura is starting 2023 with success. The Integra beat the Genesis G80 EV and Nissan Z to earn this year's North American Car of the Year award.