Jeep is radically simplifying the 2023 Cherokee lineup. Only two trims will be available for this model year: the new Altitude Lux 4x4 and the Trailhawk. Pricing for them isn't yet available.

The Cherokee Altitude Lux 4x4 features Gloss Black parts for the grille surrounds, body trim, and badges. The model rides on 17-inch wheels with a gloss-black finish, and an 18-inch size is optional.

Inside, Altitude Lux comes with black Nappa leather upholstery and Piano Black trim. Heating for the steering wheel and seats is standard. It has an 8.4-inch infotainment display with navigation. The safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, and parallel and perpendicular park assist.

The only engine option is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 171 pound-feet (232 Newton-meters). It hooks up to a nine-speed automatic. The model has the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control system with Auto, Snow, Sport, and Sand/Mud modes.

Jeep also makes some upgrades to the 2023 Cherokee Trailhawk. It now comes standard with automatic high beams, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a security alarm, and a universal garage door opener. Inside, there's the 8.4-inch infotainment system with navigation. Adaptive cruise control and park assist are among the improvements, too.

The Trailhawk uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 270 hp (201 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). It also has a nine-speed automatic but gains a Rock driving mode.

The revised lineup means that Latitude Lux, X, and Limited grades are no longer available. These changes came just a year after Jeep tweaked the Cherokee range for the 2022 model. At that time, it introduced the X model and discontinued the Altitude, Freedom, and 80th Anniversary variants.

The current generation Cherokee is reportedly nearing the end of its run. The new one is allegedly larger than the existing model. There would be an electrified powertrain. The vehicle would also spawn a Wagoneer version, according to a rumor.