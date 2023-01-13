Listen to this article

This year, the Tokyo Auto Salon and Tokyo Outdoor Show are happening simultaneously. Lexus is attending both, showing off a customized RZ alongside some outdoor-oriented concepts.

The Lexus RZ receives a handful of updates. The crossover is longer and wider than the standard model, but the upgraded suspension lowers the vehicle by 1.37 inches (35 millimeters). The automaker added custom aero bits to the front and rear bumpers, a twin carbon spoiler, and front and hood aero openings.

Gallery: Lexus Tokyo Auto Salon And Tokyo Outdoor Show Concepts

34 Photos

The RZ Sport Concept also gets a powertrain upgrade, sporting two 150-kilowatt motors, one for each axle. The standard RZ pairs a 150-kW front motor with an 80-kW rear one. Lexus installed four bucket seats inside, and the automaker finished off the exterior in Hakugin white with blue accents.

In December 2021, the automaker revealed the ROV Concept, a hydrogen-powered side-by-side. The ROV Concept 2 is breaking cover at the Tokyo Outdoor Show, and while it looks quite similar to the first one, it does feature some design differences. The buggy sports a revised front fascia, a new suspension, and a slightly revamped rear end. It still features a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine running on compressed hydrogen gas.

Joining the ROV Concept 2 are two mainstream Lexus vehicles ready for an adventure – the GX and RX Outdoor Concepts. The RX, based on the RZ 450h+, receives black stainless steel window moldings, black door handles, LED lights, a black grille, an aluminum skid plate, mudguards, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. It wears Regolith paint, matching the ROV Concept 2. The RX’s standout feature is its custom aluminum rack and rooftop tent – the Feldon Shelter Hawk Nest.

Lexus gives the GX Outdoor Concept a new front bumper, skid plates, and rocker protection. It also gets a Warn winch, a revised suspension, and Toyo Open Country tires. It also features a rooftop tent from Yakima, with Lexus finishing it with terrain khaki mica metallic paint.

Also attending the show is the Lexus LX 600 that raced in the 2022 Baja 1000. The LX features a ton of off-road upgrades designed to strengthen the crossover for the grueling race, like the competition-spec coil springs and shock absorbers, heavy-duty tires, and a steel roll cage.