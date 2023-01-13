Listen to this article

The GMC Syclone pickup and its SUV sibling, the Typhoon, were some of the quickest cars in the United States in the early 1990s. With high performance and low production numbers, they are very collectible today. The one in this video lived a hard life, including a decade in storage. A thorough cleaning made it look new again.

The previous owner made some questionable decisions when personalizing the GMC truck. For example, the person added a "turbocharged" decal in a generic typeface. Also, the owner used black spray paint when touching up blemishes on the body.

The cleaning starts underneath the Syclone. There's lots of grime on the mechanical components, and they receive a thorough soaking in a degreaser to loosen the stubborn filth. The host warns viewers about spraying water under the hood since you could potentially damage electrical components.

The truck's body receives a wash in degreaser and water as a starting point. Then, a more comprehensive detailing begins. There are some scratches and chips in the paint that need fixing. The foglights and taillights are cracked, so the video's host replaces them. He also installs a set of C4 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 wheels because the proper Syclone pieces are rare to find and expensive. It's not part of the clip, but the body cladding has a fresh coat of paint to make the pieces match.

With the exterior looking good, it's time to move inside. The seats come out to provide full access to the cabin and to make cleaning the chairs easier. There are lots of plastic pieces to scrub, too.

The GMC Syclone launched in 1991. Under the hood, there's a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6 making 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. While those numbers don't seem like much today, tests from the period indicate the acceleration to 60 miles per hour is in the low four-second range. All of these trucks have a four-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.