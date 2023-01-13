Listen to this article

Sales of used cars and trucks maintained their momentum in 2022 thanks to new car shortages, which continued for much of the year. Not surprisingly, trucks and SUVs occupied eight of the top ten spots on the list, while the share of cars declined slightly. However, according to a survey completed by iSeeCars, there were a few noteworthy changes to the rankings.

The Ford F-150 reigned supreme, staying ahead of its closest competitor, the Chevrolet Silverado. Remaining in third place, Ram followed. Together, all three trucks accounted for over eight percent of the market, proving truck sales remain strong.

The Chevy Equinox occupied the fourth spot, followed in succession by the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, and Toyota RAV4. Compact crossovers also occupied the next two spots, with the Nissan Rogue at eight, followed by the Ford Escape. Finally, the Jeep Grand Cherokee snuck into the top 10 for the first time this year, up from number 12 on the list.

It's no surprise that SUVs occupy half of the top 10 spots. Over the past 20 years, consumer demand increasingly shifted to SUVs, leading automakers to discontinue popular nameplates. Even so, sedans like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, and Toyota Corolla remain popular.

Hybrid and EV models make up less than two percent of used car sales but are steadily increasing. Four of the top five hybrids are Toyotas, including the RAV-4, Prius, Camry, and Highlander. Only the Ford Fusion, which was discontinued in 2020, disrupted Toyota's dominance, occupying the number two spot.

Similarly, Tesla dominated the EV category, with the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X occupying the top four spots. The Nissan Leaf rounded out the top five EVs. With many new EVs entering the marketplace over the past two years and more planned, it will be interesting to see how this segment of the market changes.

In 2022, iSeeCars analyzed over 9.8 million used car sales for the past five model years, calculating each vehicle's market share. In addition to sales rankings, it provides tools for consumers shopping for cars, including key insights and analysis, as well as free VIN check reports and vehicle ratings.