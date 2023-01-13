Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This Aston Martin DB11 wears lots of camouflage and has prototype vehicle stickers on it. We believe the vehicle is actually a test mule for the model's successor. There's still a lot of mystery about this car, though. Details about the interior and powertrain are among the things we don't know about yet.

Gallery: Aston Martin DB12 Spy Photos

13 Photos

This gallery gives us a great look inside the new X3. The cabin still has fabric coverings over many sections to keep us from seeing the details. We can see a single bezel for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X3 Interior And Exterior Spy Photos

15 Photos

The Buick Envista from China is joining the brand's lineup in the United States. This one is the range-topping Avenir trim. Compared to other models, this one has more chrome trim on the body.

Gallery: Buick Envista Avenir Spy Photos

8 Photos

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid will debut on January 17. These spy shots let us see the model without any camouflage. The styling has a mix of the Stingray and Z06 models. There's also a revised front fascia and redesigned rear bumper vents.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Spy Photos

10 Photos

Mercedes is working on more tweaks to the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The camouflaged front fascia suggests it has an updated nose.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Facelift Spy Photos

8 Photos

Mercedes is already working on updates to the EQA electric crossover. The nose is under camouflage, but it appears that there's smoother styling. There also appear to be new taillights.

Gallery: Mercedes EQA Facelift Spy Photos

18 Photos

The Mercedes G-Class is getting an electric version. This one looks a lot like the earlier prototype. The engineers dress it in an interesting camouflage pattern that mixes the appearance of a topographical map and a circuit board.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQG Spy Photos

24 Photos

This next-gen AMG-spec GLC Coupe is on the road near the Mercedes-AMG headquarters. We expect it to look like the standard model but with more aggressive elements on the exterior.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

13 Photos

Here's the hotter GLC Coupe variant. The gallery includes a look inside the vehicle.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe new spy photos

17 Photos

A new Mini Countryman is on the way. This one wears lots of camouflage, including a panel on the hood for concealing the design.

Gallery: Next-Gen Mini Countryman Spy Photos

24 Photos

This Porsche Cayenne Coupe wears nearly no camouflage. The design changes are minor with tweaks like revised vents in the fascia and tweaked headlights.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Facelift New Spy Photos

14 Photos

Here's a great look at the refreshed Porsche 911. It has a revised nose with active slats in the corners. There are also changes to the rear, but the engineers don't want us to see it, so they cover the area in a panel.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Facelift Spy Photos

9 Photos

The Touareg is still part of VW's range in Europe, and it's getting an update. The bumper, grille, and headlights receive a revised look. The taillights have new internal graphics

Gallery: VW Touareg facelift new spy photos