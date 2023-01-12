Listen to this article

If you follow Mazda's US team on social media, you'll know the CX-90 is coming soon. In fact, you may have thought it was coming January 12, which is today as this post goes live. Now, we know the new Mazda SUV debuts on January 31, and there will be more social posts between now and then showing the CX-90's components coming together.

This is Mazda's official teaser campaign for the month-end debut, simply called CX-90: Unboxed. Yes, that means the automaker's other posts this week were teasers for more teasers, but the CX-90 is a big deal for Mazda. In a world where automotive electrification is progressing ever faster, the Japanese brand has lagged behind its competitors. This all-new model will be Mazda's first widely available electrified vehicle, promising a plug-in hybrid powertrain that also includes a new inline-six engine.

The first teaser video featured at the top of this post shows all kinds of vehicle components being unboxed, including the engine. Details regarding power aren't known yet – it's possible this could come to light prior to the debut in a teaser, but we already know the CX-90 will be Mazda's most powerful production model ever offered for sale. And while a plug-in hybrid setup is confirmed, we don't know if it's the only powertrain available.

The CX-90 should replace the CX-9 in Mazda's lineup. As such, it will be a larger SUV but the automaker sticks to its zoom-zoom reputation with references to being a driver's vehicle. A previous teaser highlighted numerous iconic performance models from Mazda's past, suggesting the CX-90 would take its own place in that group. And then we have Mazda saying outright that the CX-90 is built around its driver.

Expect to learn more about the CX-90 in the next few weeks through teasers as we await the full reveal. Mazda doesn't say directly it will happen on January 31, but with the company "on the clock" and a 19-day countdown starting today, that takes us to the very last day of the month.