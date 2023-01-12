Listen to this article

The Alpina B4 Gran Coupe fills the role of a proper BMW M4 Gran Coupe. It makes plenty of power to fill the hole left in BMW’s portfolio, and a new video from Sport Auto shows it has the performance prowess to tackle the Nurburgring race track with ease. The Alpina completed a lap in 7 minutes and 52.11 seconds.

Powering the B4 is BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Alpina tuned it to produce 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine sends the car from 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.7 seconds. It has a 187-mph (301-kph) top speed and a unique Alpina exhaust to ensure it sounds good at full throttle. The B4 Gran Coupe ambiguously sits between the regular M4 and the M4 Competition, which make 476 and 503 hp, respectively (354 and 375 kW).

Alpina also gave the car a small visual makeover, but it’s not a big update. The most noticeable change is the wheels, upgraded to 20-inch, 20-spoke Alpina Classic units. Each wheel weighs 26.5 pounds (12 kilograms), helping improve the car’s overall performance. They are wrapped in custom Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires. The tuner also added new front and rear spoilers and a rear diffuser.

The B4 Gran Coupe also sports Alpina’s Sport Suspension, which combines high driving dynamics without compromising comfort. The setup includes specially developed front anti-roll bars and an electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential. Alpina also gave the B4 unique spring and damper tunings.

Other cars that Sport Auto has tested that returned similar lap times to the B4 include the Merceds-AMG A45 S (7:48.8), Toyota GR Supra (7:52.17), BMW M2 Competition (7:52.36), Renault Megane RS Trophy R (7:55.12), and Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR (8:04.92).

Deliveries for the B4 began last summer with an equivalent starting price of around $100,000. The car isn’t available in the US, but it did go on sale in Japan late last year in limited numbers. Alpina offers other models like the XB7 crossover, the D4 S Gran Coupe (diesel), and the B3.