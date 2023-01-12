Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The electric version of the Boxster isn’t coming until the middle of the decade, though we know a lot about it already. In terms of design, we expect an evolution of the current Boxster with sharper lines as seen in this exclusive rendering.

The new generation 5 Series is currently under development and we know for a fact there is going to be a long-roof version. Thankfully, the Bavarian company won't be rocking the boat with the car's exterior design and will avoid putting an overly-sized grilles.

With the Prologue concept, Toyota previewed what the production version of the next-gen C-HR will look like. It is fair to say the small crossover will retain its quirky design language and this rendering previews the model with C-shaped headlights.

Volkswagen is putting the finishing touches on its first-ever electric sedan. The ID.7 will join the growing ID family of electric vehicles and we expect to see it in final and official form towards the middle of this year. This rendering previews what it could look like.