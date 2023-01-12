Listen to this article

We last spied the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe in October last year but at the time, the prototype was caught in motion around the Nurburgring. Today we can share a new batch of shots with you showing a static trial car in Northern Europe. Our photographers on site had the chance to snap the interior of the performance crossover, giving us the very first look inside the cabin of the GLC 63 Coupe.

In general, if you’ve seen photos of the new C-Class and the new GLC, you won’t find anything radically new in the GLC Coupe. However, this AMG-branded prototype has leather bucket seats with yellow stitching and aluminum inserts below the headrests. The same contrasting stitching can be also seen on the door panels, center armrest, and sections of the dashboard. Other than that, the interior looks a lot like the GLC with its dual-screen layout and three round air vents above the center display.

Camouflage is keeping away much of the GLC 63 Coupe’s exterior from our eyes, though nothing can conceal the quad exhaust pipes at the back. Those oval tips integrated into the rear bumper hide actual exhaust pipes as seen in some of the photos. Other notable design elements include the aggressive front fascia with an AMG-style grille and the additional side steps that were not visible in previous spy photos.

Don’t let the quad exhausts fool you – there’s no V8 under the hood. Instead, Mercedes will most likely install the new C63’s four-cylinder mill there with electric support. The 2.0-liter unit features an electrically assisted turbo and a rear-mounted electric motor for a combined output of 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque in the speedy sedan. Very similar if not identical numbers can be expected for the new coupe-SUV.

There’s no official launch schedule for the new Mercedes GLC Coupe but we believe at least the regular, non-AMG versions will arrive before the end of the year. The range-topping 43 and 63 models could also be unveiled in 2023 but don’t expect to see them before the final quarter of the year.