We are on the cusp of not one, but two major announcements from Mazda this month. In Europe, the rotary engine returns to production as a range-extender for the MX-30 R-EV. Meanwhile, folks in the US will see the new CX-90 SUV – possibly as soon as January 12.

We say could because Mazda USA's latest teaser campaign on social media isn't without some measure of mystery. It started on January 10 with a short video posted to YouTube, featuring Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada walking past a row of iconic Mazda vehicles. Stepping into a darkened room full of boxes, he says "we're going to build Mazda's future." With electric power generally accepted as the future of motoring, we assumed it was a teaser relating to the MX-30 R-EV, slated to debut at the Brussels Motor Show on January 13 with a new rotary engine as a range extender.

Now, we have another Mazda USA teaser featuring boxes but this time, CX-90 is clearly visible on the side. Furthermore, Mazda's post on Twitter advises us to "find out tomorrow in Mazda CX-90 Unboxed." Shame on us for assuming Mazda wouldn't drop two major announcements within a 24-hour period, but that appears to be the case. Or does it?

Mazda confirmed last November that the new CX-90 would debut sometime in January. An unboxing is certainly a popular way to showcase something new, but we don't see any SUV-sized boxes in these teasers. And whatever is happening on January 12, Mazda gives it an official name: CX-90 Unboxed. So yeah, we could get a CX-90 debut in the next 24 hours. Or, we could get something else. Suffice it to say, we've contacted Mazda in hopes of learning more about this. We will jump in with an update should more information become available.

In the meantime, we know the CX-90 will feature a new inline-six engine. We also know it will be available as a plug-in hybrid vehicle, the first such model offered by Mazda. What we don't know is whether it will only be a PHEV. That could be part of the whole CX-90 Unboxed campaign.

Stay tuned for more Mazda news, coming very soon.