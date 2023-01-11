Listen to this article

Yesterday, Chevrolet announced that it will reveal the 2024 Corvette E-Ray hybrid on January 17. We'll get a full rundown next week, but new spy photos preview the car's production design. The Corvette looks identical to the one leaked in the online visualizer last month.

The photos reveal a Corvette that looks a lot like the C8 Stingray. However, the E-Ray features unique styling details if you look closely enough, like its wider stance. The car appears to blend styling elements from the Z06 and Stingray into the E-Ray. The front fascia is different, with wing-like accents streaming from the lower grille opening into the big, outside bumper intakes. At the rear, the E-Ray features a subtle lip spoiler, redesigned bumper vents, and a mesh-covered rear bumper opening.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Spy Photos

10 Photos

The E-Ray features split quad exhaust pipes, just like the Stingray. The new hybrid is expected to use the same LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine, with Chevy pairing it with an electric motor, which will power the front wheels while the engine spins the rears. The electric motor could add as much as 150 horsepower to the 495-hp V8, pushing the E-Ray's output to around 650 hp (484 kW). The E-Ray's power output will place it below the Z06 in the Corvette lineup, which makes 670 hp (500 kW) sent exclusively to the rear wheels.

The teaser video Chevrolet released alongside announcing the E-Ray's debut date showcased the car's new Stealth feature, which should be an electric-only mode for the two-door. It will have regenerative braking, too. The visualizer leak from last month revealed three new exterior colors for the car: Cacti, Riptide Blue Metallic, and Sea-Wolf Gray Tri-Coat.

We'll get all the official details next week. Chevrolet hasn't announced when it will go on sale, but the visualizer's fine print said it'd reach dealers sometime this summer. It should be under $100,000 to start, too.

The automaker is also preparing a fully electric Corvette that should use General Motors' new Ultium battery technology. Still, details are scarce and powertrain details remain elusive. We have no idea when Chevy plans to reveal it.