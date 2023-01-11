Listen to this article

The production-spec Nissan GT-R premiered at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show. Since then, the brand has made some tweaks to the coupe like increasing the power output, but the basic structure has remained mostly the same. Now, the company is promoting the 2024 model that debuts in Japan on January 12 at 8:00 PM EST (January 13 at 10:00 AM JST).

The 2024 GT-R's unveiling will be at the main stage of the Nissan booth at Makuhari Messe as part of the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. The automaker's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta will take part in the presentation. Chief vehicle engineer Takashi Kawaguchi will also speak about the new model, according to Car Watch Impress. Later that day, Kawaguchi, chief powertrain engineer Naoki Nakata, and brand ambassador Hiroshi Tamura will discuss the new model.

(2023 Nissan GT-R pictured above)

There's no indication from what Nissan is teasing so far that the company intends to introduce something as radical as a next-gen GT-R. However, having personnel like the automaker's COO, the vehicle's chief engineer, and the chief powertrain engineer at the launch event might hint at some changes to the 2024 model.

In the United States, Nissan announced the 2023 GT-R in October 2022. The company didn't sell a 2022 model in the US. Instead, the 2021MY car was available through the early part of 2022.

The 2021 GT-R was the last example to receive any tweaks. That model was available as the new T-Spec in the special colors Millennium Jade light green and Midnight Purple. This edition also received the Track trim's wider front fenders and carbon-fiber rear spoiler. The brake air guides came from the Nismo model. It came with Rays forged aluminum and carbon-ceramic brakes. Nissan limited production to 100 units, and 65 examples came to North America.

There's a rumor that Nissan plans to build a Final Edition of the GT-R that would push the engine output to 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 575 pound-feet (780 Newton-meters) of torque, like the GT-R50 by Italdesign. The automaker would limit production possibly to as few as 20 units.