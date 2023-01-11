Listen to this article

European and North American deliveries of the Jaguar I-Pace started in 2018 and now the electric crossover is entering a new model year with subtle visual changes and notable tech upgrades. We don’t have pricing available for the US market yet but we know the zero-emissions utility looks better than ever. This isn’t a regular large facelift but that doesn’t mean there are no improvements to talk about.

Starting with the exterior, the I-Pace gets a new front grille with a smoother form finished in Atlas Grey. This new simpler closed-off grille design replaces the previous mesh-type grille for a cleaner overall look. The same Atlas Grey finish can be also found on the vertical blades at the outside of the front air intakes integrated into the bumper. An updated version of Jaguar’s logo in black and silver takes a center stage on the front fascia.

Gallery: 2024 Jaguar I-Pace

14 Photos

If you go for the 400 Sport model, there’s a new subtle rear spoiler. There’s also a new family of diamond-cut alloy wheels with sizes of up to 22 inches, which can be ordered with self-healing all-season tires. Last but not least, Jaguar also offers a panoramic roof with the option for a black finish for the rear section for the first time.

No hardware upgrades to the powertrain are introduced for the new model year, which means the electric I-Pace continues to be powered by a dual-motor system. It generates a peak output of 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and accelerates the vehicle to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.5 seconds. Optionally available is an air suspension with electronically-controlled damping, which is standard on the 400 Sport model.

There’s no word about changes made to the battery pack, too. This means the 90 kWh battery will provide a range of up to 292 miles (470 kilometers) between two charges measured by Europe’s WLTP cycle. The fastest available charging is at up to 100 kW, while at home the 2024 I-Pace can be charged with up to 11 kW through a three-phase wall box charge.

The novelties inside the cabin include a standard Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as integrated Alexa voice control, Spotify, and what3words navigation system. Over-the-air software updates keep the software of the crossover always up to date.