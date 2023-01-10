Listen to this article

Audi and Volkswagen are the latest brands to report their global sales for 2022. Both automakers saw total sales fall worldwide for the year but experienced strong growth in electric vehicle demand.

Volkswagen Sales

VW's worldwide sales in 2022 were 4.56 million vehicles, which was down 6.8 percent from the previous year. The company's announcement didn't detail the deliveries by region.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD: First Drive

48 Photos

VW delivered around 330,000 electric vehicles in 2022, which was a 23.6 percent improvement over 2021. China experienced 102.9 percent growth in EV volume by taking 143,100 of them.

The ID.4 amounted to about 170,000 of those units worldwide, making it the brand's top EV. Deliveries in the US were up 27.7 percent to 22,700 units of the model.

"The pronounced growth in BEV models confirms that with our attractive product portfolio, we are on the right track to becoming the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility," said Imelda Labbé, Volkswagen's Board Member for Sales, Marketing, and After Sales.

A separate release aimed at the United States outlined VW's deliveries in the market. It moved 301,069 vehicles there in 2022, which was down 19.7 percent from 2021. The Tiguan was the best-selling product there with a volume of 88,577 units, versus 109,744 examples the previous year.

Audi Sales

Audi doesn't sell as many vehicles as VW, but the trends for the premium brand are similar to its mass-market counterpart. The Four Rings delivered 1,614,231 models worldwide in 2022, which was down 3.9 percent from the previous year.

In the US, Audi moved 186,875 vehicles in 2022, which was a 5 percent decrease. The Q5 had 62,912 deliveries, making it the brand's bestseller.

Worldwide, EVs showed very strong growth. Audi delivered 118,196 electric models in 2022, which was up 42.8 percent year-over-year.

"The strong numbers for the all-electric models show us that our clear focus on electric mobility is the right path," said Hildegard Wortmann, Audi's Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing.

There's still demand for performance cars, too. The Audi Sport division tallied 45,515 deliveries in 2022, which was up 15.6 percent.

Other VW Group Brand Sales

Some other members of the Volkswagen Group stable of brands already released their sales figures for 2022. Bentley set a new record by delivering 15,174 vehicles, which was 4 percent more than last year. Lamborghini moved a record 9,233 vehicles, which was a 10 percent increase over 2021.