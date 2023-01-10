Listen to this article

It's no secret that Chevrolet is building a hybrid C8 Corvette. It's also no secret that the mid-engine machine will have all-wheel drive. But now, we know exactly when a debut will take place. Save the date for January 17, 2023.

That's when the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will be revealed officially. Unofficially, we've already had a good look at it thanks to a website leak that previewed the car in Chevy's online visualizer. The accidental leak from Chevrolet didn't offer any mechanical details or performance specifications, but it did confirm the E-Ray name.

It also confirmed the hybrid will blend styling cues from the Z06 and Stingray models with some special E-Ray touches. The side intakes and wider stance are pure Z06, while the rear fascia with quad exhaust tips exiting the corners are Stingray features. At the front, the E-Ray wears its own lower fascia, something we see up close in the new teaser video.

We don't simply glimpse the 'Vette's exterior, however. Moving inside, we're shown a new driving mode called Stealth. There's no information describing what it does, but given the hybrid powertrain underneath, we suspect it could be an electric-only mode. If that's the case, not only would the E-Ray be the first electrified and first all-wheel-drive production model, it might also be the first front-wheel-drive Corvette. That's because an electric motor is expected to power the front wheels, with the Stingray's 6.2-liter LT2 V8 turning the rear.

The V8 already makes up to 495 horsepower in the Corvette Stingray. An alleged information leak from 2021 claimed an approximate 150-hp gain from the electric powertrain, pushing total power output to around 650 hp. That would slot the E-Ray just under the Z06, though all-wheel-drive grip could make the hybrid a bit quicker in straight-line sprints. But when corners crop up, the Z06 should remain the track-bred champion in the current Corvette lineup.

There's certainly plenty of time for Chevrolet to drop more teasers ahead of the E-Ray reveal.