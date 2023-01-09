Listen to this article

It's been a minute since we've seen a next-gen AMG-spec GLC Coupe out and about. Hanging out in Afflerbach near Mercedes-AMG headquarters is a good way to catch camouflaged prototypes, and our patience paid off with some great shots of the forthcoming AMG GLC 43.

The standard GLC debuted back in 2022, so it's not a total mystery as to what the sportier coupe will look like overall. Swirl wrap still conceals details front and rear, primarily at the back where the sloped roof meets the rear fascia. With this being an AMG model there are additional details hidden from view, though it's easy to see the Panamericana grille and AMG-specific intakes at the corner of the fascia.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

13 Photos

It's a similar story at the back. Look closely at the area of the trailer hitch and you'll spot a small diffuser hiding in there. The rear fascia is also flared out slightly towards the bottom versus other GLC Coupe prototypes we've spotted. This helps accommodate a slightly wider overall track, and the oval quad-exhaust tips confirm this is the lower-power AMG GLC 43 model. Range-topping AMGs feature squared outlets.

Speaking of power, lower in this instance still means 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts). That will come not from a six-cylinder engine, but the high-output version of the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder used in numerous Mercedes models these days. It's the same setup found in the new AMG C43, incorporating a 48-volt mild hybrid system to help with power and efficiency. It's possible Mercedes engineers might adjust power levels a bit to suit the GLC hierarchy of trim levels, but something around 400 hp would place it comfortably between standard versions and the AMG GLC 63, which should pack a 671-hp hybrid four-pot when it debuts.

Will the GLC 43 arrive before the 63? Before either show up, we first need to see the standard Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. It's possible the coupe and the GLC 43 could be revealed simultaneously, but whichever comes first, everything should be camo-free by the end of this year. As such, we now believe the AMG GLC 43 will debut for the 2024 model year.