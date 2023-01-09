Listen to this article

We’ve spied the refreshed BMW X5 on a number of occasions already and we know the exterior changes that are planned won’t be all that significant. The interior, however, is going to receive the company’s latest iDrive 8 infotainment system with a dual-screen layout. Now, we have new evidence that the big SUV is indeed getting hardware and software upgrades in the cabin to match what most of BMW’s other models currently offer.

An X5 prototype was recently caught on camera in California and a new video from the KindelAuto channel on YouTube shows us a grey X5 hybrid with very little camouflage. Camo foil hides the front fascia where we expect to see redesigned headlights and probably new kidney grilles. At the back, the taillights are hidden and we expect to see new internal graphics, as well as some other small tweaks to the rear fascia design.

Gallery: BMW X5 Hybrid Spy Shots

14 Photos

The most important changes are due inside the cabin, though. As you can see in the video at the top of this page, the automaker is already testing the new X5 with a dual-screen layout for the dashboard. This is a design BMW has been using for about two years now and it’s the standard option on most of the brand’s models. The switch to the new iDrive 8 tech is probably the biggest upgrade the mid-life refresh for the SUV is expected to bring. As a side note, BMW introduced the new iDrive 9 just recently and plans to release it in its final form very soon.

Also worth pointing out is that this is a hybrid prototype as confirmed by the Hybrid Test Vehicle stickers at the back. BMW is working on a revised electrified powertrain that will replace the X5 xDrive45e in the lineup. According to the information that is currently available, this new hybrid will pair BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an electric motor for a peak output of 389 horsepower (290 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.

There’s no official information regarding the debut date of the refreshed X5. Some sources say this could happen next month but we can’t confirm this at the moment. Nevertheless, we expect to see it on sale in the United States later this year as a 2024 model.