Hennessey intends to diversify the Venom F5 lineup with a new derivative scheduled to debut later today. The Texas-based tuner took to social media to release a teaser image of its spicy hypercar that seems to be a track-flavored version judging by the rear wing. In addition, we're also noticing a roof scoop that tells us we're dealing with a coupe-based derivative instead of the Venom F5 Roadster introduced in 2022.
If we are indeed looking at a track-focused version, it won’t be the one to smash the 300-mph barrier. Instead, Hennessey is likely developing a Venom F5 that would make absolute top speed less of a priority to focus on going fast through the corners. In an interview with Top Gear magazine nearly two years ago John Hennessey hinted at a high-downforce GTR-like version. Could this be it? We'll find out soon.
Hennessey Celebrates 10th Venom F5 Hypercar Delivery
Hennessey has suggested it will take the Venom F5 to the Nürburgring to set a fast lap time, and this new version seems like the ideal tool to tackle the demanding Green Hell. The aftermarket specialist known for its high-powered muscle cars aims for a sub-seven-minute lap, so the Mercedes-AMG One's record is not in any danger.
Unlike the Venom GT loosely connected to the Lotus Exige, its replacement has been touted as an all-Hennessey effort. A top-speed run has yet to take place, but the hypercar did hit 271.6 mph (437.1 km/h) in February 2022 at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida. Both the coupe and droptop versions have been advertised with a top speed in excess of 300 mph (483 km/h).
Hennessey is making 24 coupes and 30 roadsters, with more than 20 units to be built and delivered in 2023. The $2.1-million Venom F5 Coupe has long been sold out while some build slots for the $3-million F5 Roadster are still up for grabs.
