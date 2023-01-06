Listen to this article

Ram is arriving late to the EV party with its Revolution concept. Ford is already selling the F-150 Lightning, and Chevrolet hopes to begin Silverado EV production in the spring. The concept Ram revealed at this year's CES looks quite promising, but it might not look like the production version scheduled to go on sale sometime in 2024.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said during a media roundtable interview during the show that the Revolution is “still a concept” but “you will see the technology and functionality in the next generation.” He added that the concept is “representative of what we want to do – it started as a brainstorming and has become more feasible in terms of the powertrain capabilities.” How much will change remains to be seen, with the production-ready Ram 1500 Revolution BEV expected to debut in the coming months.

The truck that the brand showed off at CES was fully electric. The automaker didn't disclose any details about the powertrain, performance figures, or range. However, the truck will have more than just a battery when it enters production. The automaker plans to offer the next-generation pickup with a range extender, pairing the electric powertrain with a gas engine even though a pure BEV is the company's goal. Adding a gas engine will help set Ram's truck apart from Ford and Chevy's, especially regarding towing capability. Heavy loads hurt an EV's range.

Ram packed the concept with plenty of technology that could end up in the production version. The truck's 800-volt DC system with up to 350-kilowatt fast charging and the four-wheel steering will likely make it over to the real thing. The 24-inch wheels, digital side-view mirrors, and Level 3 capability might not. Inside, features like the 28-inch dual-screen infotainment setup, capacitive steering-wheel controls, and an augmented reality head-up display are also possible goodies coming to the truck.

The production version will ride on Stellantis' STLA Frame platform, allowing it to accommodate battery packs ranging from 159 kilowatt-hours to more than 200 kWh. This will give the EV up to 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range. Models that ride on the platform will measure 212.5 to 232.3 inches (5,400 to 5,900 millimeters) long.