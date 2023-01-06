Listen to this article

Toyota is gearing up for a major presence at this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, which runs from January 13 to 15. The company isn't specifically announcing what it plans to display at the show, but the automaker is providing some hints.

Tokyo Gazoo Racing and Lexus will debut a concept car that will show how people will "continue to drive their beloved car forever while facing the issue of reducing CO2 emissions," according to the brand's announcement.

Gallery: Toyota Tokyo Auto Salon 2023

3 Photos

The automaker is even more mysterious about two other unveilings:

"We will announce a product commemorating the acquisition of the WRC Drivers' Title. In addition, we will announce products that make use of the knowledge gained through participating in the WRC, and will conduct a demo run on January 14th and 15th."

Toyota's exhibit space at the event will include several customized vehicles. Judging from the automaker's images of the space, there will be quite a few race cars there, too. The Gazoo Racing division will show off the new parts that it will launch in 2023.

The automaker's press conference will be at 9:30 AM local time on January 13. The speakers will include company president Akio Toyoda and professional racing drivers.

Folks who can't visit the Tokyo Auto Salon in the real world can check out Toyota's exhibit space there in the metaverse. Starting January 13, it will be possible to explore the space virtually through the Cluster app.

Toyota Industries Corporation already announced three customized examples of the RAV4 PHEV for the event. There's the rugged Offroad Package with a Yakima roof rack, a gas can on the side near the hatchback, a front fascia with integrated fog lights, and black wheels with red mudflaps behind them. The Adventure has a tweaked nose, and the Sport Package has a trapezoidal opening in the front and body-color side sills.

The tuner Tom's Racing has quite a few Toyotas to bring to the show, too. It has a sporty-looking Century wearing BBS wheels. A Supra gets a widebody kit and an upgraded turbo. The GR86 gains a turbocharged powerplant. A Lexus LC500 Convertible receives a widebody kit, chassis braces, modified suspension, and 21-inch wheels.

Tokyo Auto Salon is about more than just Toyotas, though. We know Nissan is bringing several vehicles, and lots of tuners have things to display at the show.