Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

BMW has an electric variant of the 5 Series on the way, and this is the Touring wagon variant. It looks a lot like the standard model, except for a modified front end with smaller openings since EVs don't have the same cooling needs as combustion-powered vehicles.

Gallery: BMW i5 Touring new spy photos

22 Photos

The Buick Envista is already available in China and is coming to the US soon. This is the first time we're seeing the American-market version, and it looks identical to the version on sale abroad.

Gallery: Buick Envista ST Spy Photos

14 Photos

The Chevrolet Corvette sports an odd exhaust design with a single, small-diameter pipe coming out of each side. The rumor goes that the automaker is preparing a more powerful base model that could make over 500 horsepower.

Gallery: Chevy Corvette C8 Spied With Strange Exhaust Tips

7 Photos

The Mercedes-Benz is giving the CLA-Class and its Shooting Brake counterpart a minor refresh. The biggest tweaks are in front where there are new headlights and a revised fascia. At the back, the taillights receive a new look.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz CLA And CLA Shooting Brake Facelift Spy Photos

27 Photos

Like the CLA, the GLB-Class also has a refresh coming. The recipe is similar, too. There are changes to the front end's sculpting and tweaks to the taillights.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Spy Photos

17 Photos

This is our first good look inside the new Mercedes GLC Coupe. It features a rectangular instrument display, and an angled screen dominates the center stack.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe new spy photos

9 Photos

The 911 ST is based on the 911 GT3 Touring but gives it tweaks like a double-bubble roof. The model takes inspiration from a limited-run 911 race car from the early 1970s.

Gallery: Porsche 911 ST spy photos

14 Photos

Toyota is preparing to expand its bZ range of EVs. The styling seems to have similarities to the Small SU EV concept, but the development vehicle has lots of camouflage and body cladding for concealing the look.

Gallery: Toyota Small SU EV Production Model Spy Photos

17 Photos

The Volkswagen ID.7 debuted at CES, but the car there was in vibrant electroluminescent camouflage that hid the design details. This one is under development in the Arctic and wears very light camo.

Gallery: New Volkswagen ID.7 Spy Shots

20 Photos

It's hard to tell by looking at this vehicle, but VW is working on a new Tiguan. The brand's engineers cleverly conceal the exterior to make the crossover appear to be the current iteration. That platform is reportedly an evolution of the existing underpinnings, and the physical footprint should be a bit larger.

Gallery: 2024 VW Tiguan new spy photos