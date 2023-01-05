Listen to this article

The Revolution concept was supposed to debut at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show but Ram decided to push back its premiere until CES. The wraps are finally coming off today during a live-streamed event for the electric pickup truck that'll fight the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. The subsequent production version coming in 2024 will likely bear a different moniker, possibly 1500 REV as suggested in a recent trademark filing.

In the build-up to the concept's premiere in Las Vegas today, Ram has released a few teaser images and preliminary technical specifications. We know the Revolution will ride on the STLA Frame platform that will underpin body-on-frame EVs with a maximum range of 500 miles (805 kilometers). The juice will be provided by large battery packs varying in capacity from 159 kWh to more than 200 kWh.

Stellantis has previously said STLA Frame will be used for rugged EVs from Ram and Jeep that will measure anywhere from 5,400 to 5,900 millimeters (212.5 to 232.3 inches). As for the Revolution, it should be a good indicator of the production model taking into account that the road-going version is roughly a year away. A dual-motor version with all-wheel drive and a double cab body style seems like an educated guess, along with a generous front trunk after removing the oily bits.

While there's no word about power, the electric Ram 1500 should be a worthy adversary for the F-150 Lightning, which top outs at 580 hp (433 kW) and 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm). The Silverado EV packs an even greater punch, at 754 hp (562 kW) and 785 lb-ft (1,064 Nm). More affordable versions with rear-wheel drive and a single motor would broaden the customer base.

As far as pricing is concerned, we'll remind you the Blue Oval's electric ute now costs $57,869 for the 2023 model year. The company with the bowtie emblem is charging $41,595 for its most basic ICE-less Silverado. Both figures include the destination charge.