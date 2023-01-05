Listen to this article

A very unfortunate accident happened earlier this week involving a silver Toyota sedan and a 77-year-old man. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt, but the Montgomery County car wash will surely need a serious reconstruction in the coming weeks. A security camera caught the crash and you can watch the video at the top of this page.

According to local officials, the man accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and his Toyota accelerated into the car wash and flipped inside the building. As a result of the accident, which happened around 2:30 PМ at the Wave Car Wash located on the 200 block of Bethlehem Pike in Colmar, the driver remained trapped inside the car for about an hour and a half before the emergency services rescued him.

A report from 6abc.com says the victim of the crash was immediately taken to a local hospital with an injured leg, though his overall condition is stable and safe. The same probably can’t be said about the Toyota, which suffered serious damage to the front right fender and is probably a complete write-off. Meanwhile, Darin Kapanjie, the owner of the car wash, released a statement about the situation with his business.

"We are relieved that nobody was seriously injured. This was a severe accident that is extremely unfortunate for our customers, and our equipment. Being a small business owner isn't easy, accidents like this don't make it any easier. But hey, we have an amazing customer base that is committed to us as much as we are committed to them.”

Another video (attached above) shows the car being towed from the car wash with its roof cut to make room for the rescue team to free the driver. Hatfield Township fire marshal reportedly told 6abc.com this was the first time he’s ever responded to a call like this in his entire life. We are just glad everyone is healthy and wish the driver a speedy recovery.