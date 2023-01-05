Listen to this article

With the production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV beginning this spring, the American marque is well within its validation phase. The automaker recently shared a video of the battery-powered full-size truck on towing validation tests, led by Silverado EV's chief engineer, Nichole Kraatz.

In the video, the 2024 Silverado EV in Work Truck trim towed a 7,700-pound (3,493-kilogram) trailer, a tad short of the max tow rating of 8,000 lbs (3,623 kg). In other trims, the max tow rating is 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg), while a WT fleet version that can tow up to 20,000 pounds (9,072 kg) will be introduced later.

Gallery: Chevrolet Silverado EV Validation Tests

4 Photos

The company also shared some images of the latest pre-production trucks that joined the engineering validation fleet. These were built at GM's Factory Zero assembly plant in Michigan. Naturally, the Chevy team is impressed with the performance of the Silverado EV during the engineering tests.

"It's so important for full-size truck customers to be able to tow, haul, and do everything that they can do in a traditional pickup truck," Kraatz said after the engineering tests. "We’ve set the bar and are validating an incredible product."

According to Chevy, 87 percent of the claimed 170,000 reservations for the 2024 Silverado EV have indicated that they intend to tow with their electric truck.

Other preliminary specs have been revealed by the automaker, as well. The "eTrunk" or the cargo area up front in lieu of the engine bay, is rated to have a holding capacity of 10.7 cubic feet (303 liters). The ground clearance for the off-road-oriented Silverado EV RST is 8.9 inches (227 millimeters).

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is competitive against other battery-operated trucks in the market in terms of performance, pricing, and towing, among other things. But of course, these numbers are still on paper and we're excited to see what the production truck has to offer on the road when it arrives later this year.