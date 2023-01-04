Listen to this article

Hennessey plans to make 24 examples of the Venom F5 coupe, and it's nearing the halfway mark by now delivering the tenth example. The buyer specified the hypercar in the color metallic blue with white stripes.

Hennessey plans to increase production in 2023, versus 2022. Projected deliveries would be more than 20 Venom F5s this year. That would be enough to complete the rest of the coupes and make quite of few of the 30-unit run of roadsters. The company now has more than 90 employees building its cars.

All 24 Venom F5 Coupes have reservation holders. Some of the Roadsters are still available, though.

The production version of the Venom F5 Coupe debuted in December 2020. It boasts a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 making 1,817 horsepower (1,354 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque. Hennessey believes the car can reach a theoretical maximum velocity of 311 miles per hour (500 kilometers per hour) but is still working to put out a verification of this speed.

The Venom F5 has a carbon-fiber monocoque. Much of the body and interior also use this lightweight material. The result is a vehicle with a dry weight of 2,998 pounds (1,360 kilograms).

Hennessey revealed the production-spec Venom F5 Roadster (above) during Monterey Car Week in 2022. It shares a powertrain with the coupe, but gives buyers an open-air experience. The removable roof panel weighs 18 pounds and fits into a wool-lined travel bag. The revised styling included a tempered glass window that provides a view of the engine.

In comparison to the coupe, the Venom F5 Roadster weighs under 3,100 pounds (1,406 kg), according to Hennessey. The estimated top speed is over 300 mph (483 kph).

The Venom F5 Roadster starts at $3 million. In comparison, the coupe is a bit less expensive at a base cost of $2.1 million.