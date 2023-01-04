Sedans aren't dead yet. Honda has an all-new Accord for 2023 and now we have pricing information. It starts at $28,390, including the mandatory $1,095 destination charge. It's only a small increase from 2022 despite its larger size and added tech.
The least-expensive Accord is still the LX, soldiering on with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 192 horsepower (143 kilowatts). Front-wheel drive is the only layout offered, utilizing a CVT to transmit power to the ground. The next step up is the Accord EX at $30,705, featuring the same engine and more standard equipment such as power heated seats and an eight-speaker stereo.
Those are the only two trim levels offered with pure internal-combustion power. The turbocharged 252-hp (188-kW) 2.0-liter engine from the previous generation is gone, leaving the naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter hybrid mill with 204 combined hp (152 kW) as the most powerful Accord offered for 2023. It's what you'll find in the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring trims, with various equipment and options separating them. All decked out, the Accord rolls with 19-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (the largest ever for Honda), and Google built-in, which offers a plethora of Google apps for driver and passengers to access.
Here's a complete breakdown of 2023 Honda Accord pricing for all trim levels.
|Model/Trim
|Base Price
|MSRP (with $1,095 Destination Fee)
|2023 Honda Accord LX
|$27,295
|$28,390
|2023 Honda Accord EX
|$29,610
|$30,705
|2023 Honda Accord Sport
|$31,895
|$32,990
|2023 Honda Accord EX-L
|$33,540
|$34,635
|2023 Honda Accord Sport-L
|$33,875
|$34,970
|2023 Honda Accord Touring
|$37,890
|$38,985
Honda says the 11th-generation sedan is the most powerful Accord Hybrid ever, despite being slightly down on horsepower versus 2022. The statement is based on torque, which increases to 247 pound-feet (335 Newton meters) compared to 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) from the outgoing model. EPA fuel mileage estimates for the new Accord are up to 48 mpg combined on EX-L hybrids.
Look for the 2023 Accord to reach dealerships by the end of January.
Source: Honda