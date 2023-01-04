Listen to this article

Sedans aren't dead yet. Honda has an all-new Accord for 2023 and now we have pricing information. It starts at $28,390, including the mandatory $1,095 destination charge. It's only a small increase from 2022 despite its larger size and added tech.

The least-expensive Accord is still the LX, soldiering on with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 192 horsepower (143 kilowatts). Front-wheel drive is the only layout offered, utilizing a CVT to transmit power to the ground. The next step up is the Accord EX at $30,705, featuring the same engine and more standard equipment such as power heated seats and an eight-speaker stereo.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Honda Accord shop now

Those are the only two trim levels offered with pure internal-combustion power. The turbocharged 252-hp (188-kW) 2.0-liter engine from the previous generation is gone, leaving the naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter hybrid mill with 204 combined hp (152 kW) as the most powerful Accord offered for 2023. It's what you'll find in the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring trims, with various equipment and options separating them. All decked out, the Accord rolls with 19-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (the largest ever for Honda), and Google built-in, which offers a plethora of Google apps for driver and passengers to access.

Here's a complete breakdown of 2023 Honda Accord pricing for all trim levels.

Model/Trim Base Price MSRP (with $1,095 Destination Fee) 2023 Honda Accord LX $27,295 $28,390 2023 Honda Accord EX $29,610 $30,705 2023 Honda Accord Sport $31,895 $32,990 2023 Honda Accord EX-L $33,540 $34,635 2023 Honda Accord Sport-L $33,875 $34,970 2023 Honda Accord Touring $37,890 $38,985

Gallery: 2023 Honda Accord

7 Photos

Honda says the 11th-generation sedan is the most powerful Accord Hybrid ever, despite being slightly down on horsepower versus 2022. The statement is based on torque, which increases to 247 pound-feet (335 Newton meters) compared to 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) from the outgoing model. EPA fuel mileage estimates for the new Accord are up to 48 mpg combined on EX-L hybrids.

Look for the 2023 Accord to reach dealerships by the end of January.