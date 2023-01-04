Listen to this article

The Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Corolla are fun cars that don’t break the bank. A new Throttle House video pits the two against each other in a drag race to see which is the better quarter-mile performer. The pair then compete in a rolling race.

Powering the Toyota is its turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine. The mill makes 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The Civic Type R packs a larger turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, which makes a tad more power, pumping out 315 hp (235 kW) and 310 lb-ft (442 Nm). The two even weigh the same, with just 2 pounds separating the pair – 3,186 lbs (1,445 kilograms) for the Corolla and 3,188 lbs (1,446 kg) for the Honda.

Gallery: Toyota GR Corolla "Morizo Edition"

19 Photos

The Toyota’s significant advantage is its all-wheel-drive system, as the Honda only powers its fronts. Powering all four wheels gives the hatchback a big benefit over the Civic from a dig, and that’s evident in the first race. The Toyota’s other advantage is its trim. This is the Morizo Edition, which delivers more torque than the standard GR, has tighter gearing, and weighs less than the Circuit Edition.

The Toyota rocketed off the line while the Honda struggled for traction. However, the Honda’s extra power – as small as it might have been – was able to show off near the end of the race, reeling in the Toyota. However, the Corolla’s superb start still allowed it to finish first.

The rolling race was much different. With the Toyota’s advantage neutered, the Honda kept up with the Toyota and beat it, pulling ahead and crossing the finish line first. The Toyota got a slight jump ahead of the Honda at the start, but it did not last.

The Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Corolla aren’t as cheap as their low-powered pedestrian counterparts, but they offer a lot of performance with an approachable price tag. The Type R has been a performance staple for years, and adding the GR Corolla to Toyota’s lineup shows off the automaker’s fun side. The GR Corolla Circuit Edition or the entry-level Core could have made for a closer race.