There are plenty of Porsche 911 variants. They run the gamut from the base Carrera, Turbo grand tourer, and sporty GT3 models. Even within each model range, buyers have a huge range of options for tweaking the cars to their personal preferences. This video illustrates how much difference a transmission can make. A GT3 Touring with a six-speed manual gearbox takes on a standard GT3 with a seven-speed PDK.

Both cars share the same engine, so things are evenly matched in this aspect. A naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six produces 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters) of torque. The powerplant revs to 9,000 rpm and features six independent throttle bodies.

In addition, both vehicles are available to buyers with either the seven-speed PDK or a six-speed manual.

The GT3 Touring offers buyers a stealthier-looking sports coupe than the standard model. Most notably, it losses the big, manually adjustable wing on the back. Instead, the tail has an active spoiler that's flush with the body when not in use. Other styling tweaks include a different grille in the front fascia. Inside, it comes standard with extended leather upholstery.

The GT3 models adopt a double-wishbone setup for the front suspension. In comparison, the Carrera models have MacPherson struts there.

Despite having an extra gear ratio to use, the PDK-equipped GT3 doesn't run away from the Touring in this video. In the quarter mile, the dual-clutch vehicle is only a tenth of a second quicker. The manual even wins a few of the races due to user error from the GT3 driver.

The video's hosts point out that the two models excel at different things. Someone living in London might prefer the PDK because it can act as an automatic gearbox in heavy traffic. If a customer happens to live someplace with fewer vehicles on the road, then the manual provides more driver engagement.