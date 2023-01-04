Listen to this article

At this year's CES, Volkswagen provided the first official look at its new ID.7 electric vehicle yesterday. The automaker didn't fully reveal it, instead showcasing examples still covered in "digital camouflage." The funky design distorts the ID. 7's shape, but new spy shots capture the EV far from warm and sunny Las Vegas, wearing a simple gray exterior and very little camouflage.

The only covering our eyes can spot on this test vehicle is at the front. The grille looks like a sticker, the badge is covered, and the camouflage appears to extend to the headlights. But that's it. The rest of the EV appears fully exposed, providing a clear look at the large, sedan-like design.

Gallery: New Volkswagen ID.7 Spy Shots

20 Photos

Volkswagen didn't disclose many details about the EV during its launch today. The automaker didn't reveal its batter size, power output, or price. However, VW did say that the model would get around 435 miles (700 kilometers) of range, but that's on Europe's forgiving WLTP cycle. We expect the model to have less official range in the US; however, VW CEO Thomas Schafer said that the ID.7 would extend "our electric model range into the upper segments."

The new ID.7 will ride on Volkswagen Group's modular electric drive matrix platform (MEB) and will be on the bigger side. The EV measures 194.5 inches long with a 116.9-inch wheelbase, which should translate into a cavernous cabin for passengers, especially with how automakers package EVs. Photos from the official launch showcased the interior, showing off the new 15.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, the augmented reality head-up display, and the slim digital instrument cluster.

Volkswagen previewed the ID.7 earlier this year with the ID. Aero Concept and the two look pretty similar. However, the production version looks a bit more ready for the road. We don't know when it will go on sale, but the full debut is expected in the second quarter of 2023, with the EV likely arriving in the US for the 2024 model year. The automaker could also offer the ID.7 as a wagon, further expanding its utility and cabin space, but that one might not make it to US showrooms.