In June 2022, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new GLC, which is slated to become one of the brand’s best-selling models in the next few years. The arrival of the new crossover means a coupe-fied version is also under development and we expect it to debut sometime this year. Until that happens, we can take an early look at the GLC Coupe through a new batch of spy photos.

These are not the first spy shots of the 2023 GLC Coupe as we’ve spied the model on a number of occasions before, including a few AMG-branded prototypes. This new test vehicle, however, was photographed on a parking on the Sylt island in northern Germany without any camouflage covering its cabin.

What you can see through the windows isn’t that surprising, though. The layout is absolutely identical to the one seen in the new GLC which, in turn, is very similar to the interior of the current C-Class. The dashboard is dominated by a large center screen and there are three round air vents above it. Another smaller display serves as an instrument cluster positioned right behind the steering wheel. Overall, it’s a familiar and good-looking interior.

The new C-Class and GLC showed the direction in which the upcoming GLC Coupe will develop when it comes to the available engines. The GLC is currently available only with four-cylinder engines and in the US market, there are two variants on sale – the GLC 300 and the GLC 300 4Matic. Both use a 2.0-liter mill with 258 horsepower (192 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque, supported by an integrated starter-generator with an additional 23 hp (17 kW) and 148 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque boost. A nine-speed automatic transmission is the only available.

Needless to say, the GLC Coupe will be mechanically identical to the more traditionally-shaped GLC. This means the aforementioned engines are most likely going to carry over to the newer model without any tweaks. In Europe, there are also diesel engines available in certain markets, and Mercedes is expected to add a new six-cylinder diesel mill soon, also possibly joining the GLC Coupe’s lineup at some point.