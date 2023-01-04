Listen to this article

The current Aston Martin DBS has been around since 2018. Since its launch, several versions were introduced to keep the nameplate alive.

Aston Martin wants to "surpass them all" in its upcoming version called the DBS 770 Ultimate. The newest version of the grand tourer is said to be the final edition flagship of the nameplate.

Details about the upcoming model aren't abundant, though the cinematic video teaser released by the Gaydon-based automaker (see video above) should give us a glimpse of what to expect.

Assuming that the numerical naming follows what was on the Aston Martin DBX707, the DBS 770 Ultimate could make 770 metric horses or 759 brake horsepower (566 kilowatts). The exact detail of how this was squeezed out of the presumed twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 is still scarce.

As a benchmark, the ultra-limited DBS Superleggera 007 Edition makes 715 hp (526 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) from the 12-pot mill. It can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds from a complete standstill, which ceilings at 211 mph (340 km/h). Suffice it to say, we're expecting improved performance numbers with the more powerful version of the grand tourer.

Naturally, distinctive design details will be employed on DBS 770 Ultimate, but they are yet to be revealed in the next few months. The teaser doesn't provide much except for the automaker's name on what appears to be the rear end of a green DBS, plus some blink-or-you'll-miss-them details from the video teaser. The release states that the new DBS will be "Re-engineered, sharper dynamic focus coupled with exquisite design."

According to Aston Martin, the DBS 770 Ultimate will debut early in 2023, though the exact date is yet to be announced. It will be offered in limited numbers – 499 examples, to be exact. The automaker's also still mum on its pricing.