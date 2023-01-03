Listen to this article

2023 marks the end of the road for Dodge's Hemi V8 engine, but there's one more special-edition model to debut before that happens. Save the date for March 20, because that's when the veil lifts on the seventh and final Last Call special-edition Dodge. And it could be packing record-setting power under the hood.

In case you need a refresher, Dodge announced seven special-edition Last Call trims for the Charger and Challenger last August, during the automaker's speed week event. Six models debuted over the course of several weeks, with number seven slated for the 2022 SEMA Show. Supply problems forced a delay, and now it will make a global debut as part of a special Last Call event in Las Vegas.

In addition to the debut, Dodge will have the next-generation Charger Daytona SRT concept EV on display. A Dodge car show will take place, drag racing will happen at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and it's all designed to celebrate Dodge's performance legacy of the past while looking to a performance EV future.

The identity of the final Last Call Dodge remains a mystery, though it's almost certainly a Hellcat-powered Challenger. It was teased during Dodge Speed Week, looking very much like a Challenger underneath a car cover with a license plate reading 1FAST29. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis flat-out said the plate was a clue to its performance, leading muscle car fans to speculate on everything from performance package codes on old muscle cars to supercharger displacement, acceleration times, and even engine sizes.

Some reports claim the final model will be a Challenger tuned to run on E85 fuel, developing over 900 horsepower. That would certainly make it the most powerful factory-built Challenger of them all. Depending on the gearing and suspension tuning, it could also be Dodge's quickest-accelerating vehicle, besting the limited-run Challenger SRT Demon's 9.65-second quarter-mile time.

Dodge promises the party in Las Vegas will be a big one that's open to the general public, but if you can't attend in person, the reveal will be livestreamed. Of course, you can follow all the action right here at Motor1.com but until then, check out the Rambling About Cars podcast for more Hellcat content, available below.