A new video shows the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 tackling Spain's Ascari Race Track. Polestar Chief Test Engineer Joakim Rydholm takes us through the car’s various performance upgrades before demonstrating its capability on the race track.

The Polestar’s powertrain delivers 476 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. Polestar supplies it with energy from the same 78-kilowatt-hour battery pack that’s available in the standard models.

The output is only one facet improved on the high-performance electric vehicle. Polestar also upgraded the suspension. The 2 BST Edition 270 features two-way adjustable Ohlins dampers specially developed for the model. The auxiliary adjustment chambers are located under the hood, which is revealed in the video. Polestar also added a front strut bar and 20 percent stiffer springs. The upgraded suspension lowered the EV by 25 millimeters (0.98 inches).

Another specially designed feature is the tires. They are 245/35 Pirelli P Zero rubber that wraps around unique 21-inch alloy wheels. Polestar did not modify the brakes, but the car retains the model’s four-piston Brembo units.

Polestar is producing just 270 examples of the EV, which will be available in the US. The automaker plans to bring 47 of them to America, with the price starting at $75,500 before the destination charge. It’s only available in two colors – Thunder or Snow – with Charcoal WeaveTech covering the cabin. Polestar differentiates the 2 BST Edition 270 by giving it body-colored bumpers and side skirts.

The Polestar 2 launched in 2020 as a five-door all-electric liftback. The EV is available in single- and dual-motor configurations with two battery pack sizes (the smaller, 69-kWh one is only available in Europe). The BST Edition 270 gives the brand something special to sell to customers as it looks to establish itself as a formidable new brand.

The young company introduced the Polestar 3 in October, its first fully electric SUV. It’s an important model in the vital crossover segment that should sell well for the automaker. Special editions like the BST Edition 270 will help Polestar establish itself and a following.