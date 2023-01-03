Listen to this article

Trademark filings can offer a hint about what automakers are planning because the companies want to protect their right to use a name before introducing it to the general public. On December 22, 2022, Nissan submitted a trademark QX65, hinting at a new vehicle coming from Infiniti.

Nissan put this trademark filing in the classification for "vehicles; apparatus for locomotion by land, air or water," according to the US Patent and Trademark Office. The USPTO entered the application into its database on December 26.

It generally takes several months for an application to go from the initial filing to the USPTO granting a trademark. Don't expect the possible vehicle's official confirmation to come from Infiniti until this process is over.

Motor1.com reached out to the automaker for comment. "As per our practice, we don’t comment on speculation," a spokesperson told us.

Looking at the existing Infiniti lineup, there's a hint at what might be on the way. The brand currently offers the QX50 crossover and the QX55, which is a sleeker, coupe-like version of that vehicle.

Following this nomenclature, the QX65 could be a sleeker take on the QX60 (gallery above).

For the 2023 model year, Infiniti updated the QX60 by adding a standard wireless phone charging pad. There's also a new frameless rearview mirror and lower bumper accents in gloss black or dark gray.

The second-generation QX60 launched for the 2022 model year. Under the hood, a 3.5-liter V6 makes 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and 270 pound-feet (366 Newton-meters) of torque. A nine-speed automatic routes the power to either front- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

Inside, QX60 has three rows of seats. Infiniti offers high-end materials like semi-aniline leather upholstery and open-pore wood. The tech includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

For safety, the QX60 offers the ProPilot Assist system with Navi-Link. The tech includes lane centering, lane departure intervention, adaptive cruise control, and automatic slowing for freeway curves.

A report from March 2022 suggests Infiniti plans to introduce a two-row model riding on the QX60's platform. It's possible that this model could be related to the QX65 trademark filing. The vehicle allegedly arrives before 2025.