The Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) is the first of the long list of motor shows we'll have to keep tabs on for the rest of the year. It's coming soon this January, and Tom's Racing has already announced its lineup for the Makuhari Messe-based auto show. Needless to say, the Tom's 2023 TAS booth will be populated by sports cars and surprisingly, one stately sedan.

One of the highlights of Tom's booth is the Century – a very formal four-door that's usually chauffered and used to transport Japanese government officials. For TAS, Tom's equipped the Century with performance bits and subtle exterior additions such as exposed tailpipes and BBS wheels.

Tom's also be featuring its widebody Toyota Supra, which comes with a bevy of upgrades to make it even faster. Apart from the uptuned BMW B58 engine, the turbo has been replaced with a high-flow type. The updated performance is partnered with an aerodynamic body kit and topped off by a specially-developed exhaust system called Tom's Barrel.

A Tom's Supra Touring will also be displayed, which has a refined chassis that focuses on stability while cruising.

Meanwhile, a turbocharged Toyota GR86 will also be highlighted by Tom's Racing at the auto show. It's dressed up with a widebody kit though power figures of the force-inducted engine aren't disclosed at this time.

The Toyota tuning specialist is also featuring the Japanese automaker's posh side, specifically tuned versions of the Lexus LC500 Convertible and the GS F. The latter is produced by Kazuki Nakajima – a former Formula One driver who raced for the Williams-Toyota team from 2007 to 2009. Meanwhile, the LC500 Convertible comes with a widebody kit, racing suspension, a set of 21-inch aluminum wheels, and chassis braces, among others.

The 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon is scheduled to happen from January 13 to 15, 2023 at the Makuhari Messe, Chiba City, Japan.