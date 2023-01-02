Listen to this article

With more and more electric vehicles finally hitting the market, staples like Tesla have more competition than ever. BMW, Audi, and Kia all have EVs in their lineups, and a new Carwow video pits several of them against each other to see how these cars compare in a series of drag races. The competitors include the Audi RS E-Tron GT, BMW iX, Kia EV6 GT, and two Teslas – the Model 3 and Model X in their Performance trims.

The cars cover a wide price and performance spectrum, with the Tesla Model 3 Performance being the cheapest and the one down on power. Its setup delivers 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and 486 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters) of torque. The car's one advantage was its weight, tipping the scales at 4,065 pounds (1,844 kilograms).

Gallery: 2023 Kia EV6 GT First Drive

42 Photos

The Kia EV6 GT delivers 585 hp (436 kW) and 545 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. The BMW iX M60 makes a tad more, producing 619 hp (461 kW) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of twist. The Audi RS E-Tron GT makes 646 hp (481 kW) and 451 lb-ft (612 Nm) of torque. The Tesla Model X Performance has the most power on tap, with 778 hp (580 kW) and 840 lb-ft (1,140 Nm) of torque.

While the Tesla Model X had the most power, it failed to win the drag races, taking last place with a 12.5-second quarter-mile time. The chunky BMW iX was right ahead of it with a 12.0-second time. The rest of the field fell into the 11s. The Audi took first, returning an 11.3-second time. The Model 3 was right behind it with an 11.7-second time, while the Kia EV6 GT took third at 11.8 seconds.

Each EV is quite different, but the drag races illustrate how similar the performance capabilities are. The Kia EV6 GT and Tesla Model 3 are far cheaper than the rest of the field, but that price gap doesn't show up in the results, with the pair not far from the Audi E-Tron's pricier rear bumper.