The replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador continues development on the road. This spy video catches two of them testing. One has what appears to be the production-spec exhaust layout. The other has a setup that seems more provisional.

The clip starts with the car pulling out of a gate. The Aventador successor wears loose white fabric over the entire body. The front overhang appears longer than the current car, but the general silhouette has Lamborghini's familiar wedge shape. A hole in the covering is just behind the front doors on the rear fenders. At the back, this machine has a pair of high-mounted exhaust pipes with hexagonal outlets. The taillights are next to them on the outer corners. The bumper appears to include a large diffuser.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador replacement interior spy photos

The video only shows the rear of the other Aventador successor development vehicle. Rather than the hexagonal exhaust design, this car has two pairs of pipes that merge into single outlets. The rest of the tail appears to be the same as the other vehicle in this clip.

Earlier spy shots showed yet another exhaust design. That car had four, circular pipes coming out of the back. It's not yet clear whether Lamborghini intends to offer multiple designs for the outlets or whether the different looks are purely for the model's development.

There are also photos offering a glimpse inside the Aventador successor (see gallery above). It has a digital instrument cluster with a centrally mounted tachometer showing a redline around 8,500 rpm, a digital speedometer, the driver assistance system view, driving mode, and more.

The Aventador successor still has a naturally aspirated V12 engine, but the powertrain gains plug-in hybrid assistance. The system is capable of driving the supercar under purely electric power, but the range in this setting is still a mystery.

The Aventador successor will debut near the end of Q1 2023, according to Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann speaking to ABC News. This timing suggests the unveiling might be in March. Even before the premiere, the Italian supercar maker reportedly has nearly 3,000 reservations. We don't yet know when the first actual delivery to a customer would happen.