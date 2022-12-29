Listen to this article

It's been a month since Lamborghini launched the Huracan Sterrato, the tough-looking, high-riding variant. Production is supposed to start in February, and a new video from the Varryx YouTube channel shows off three examples of the new car on the road.

The first is a matte silver example that looks very plain with dark gray fender arches and side sills. It seems a tad underwhelming in this guise, but the second Sterrato is much more compelling. It wears a gold exterior with red and black accents across the hood, roof, and doors. The final Sterrato is another gray example, but the arches and front are covered in a protective white wrap.

Gallery: 2023 Lamborghini Sterrato

50 Photos

Lamborghini plans to limit the Sterrato's production to just 1,499 for the entire world. Its biggest upgrade is the surprisingly modest 1.7-inch suspension lift compared to the Huracan Evo. This increases ground clearance and allows for more suspension travel. The car's modified underpinnings also stretched the front and rear track by 1.2 and 1.3 inches, respectively. Nineteen-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain run-flat tires sit at the corners.

Powering the rugged Huracan is the company's 5.2-liter V10 engine. It produces 602 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque, which Lamborghini sends through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Sterrato can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds. It has a 162-mph (260) top speed.

The Sant'Agata automaker further upgraded the car's visual aesthetic by moving the air intake to the back of the roof in order to avoid scooping up dusty air. Lamborghini also added auxiliary lights on the front bumper and installed off-road-focused instruments into the cabin.

Lamborghini hasn't announced the Sterrato's price yet, but we expect that information closer to when production begins. It seems otherworldly to have a high-riding Lamborghini that isn't a crossover, but the automaker isn't the only one adding a raised suspension to its low-slung products. Porsche introduced the 911 Dakar just days before the Sterrato broke cover. What a time to be alive.