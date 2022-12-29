Listen to this article

Changes are coming to the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class. The compact crossover is ready for a mid-cycle facelift, and a new set of spy photos capture a prototype up-close and personal.

Previous spy shots featured test vehicles in motion, but this time around our photographer caught the Mercedes in a parking lot. These are the clearest images we've had thus far, and though camouflage is still present on the front and rear clips, we can see body lines that weren't visible before. The headlights appear to be the same size and shape as the current model, despite the camo wrap making them look smaller. Internal elements will change slightly, giving them a new appearance.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Spy Photos

17 Photos

The grille also appears the same size, though the corners look more rounded. Small round driving lamps are still at the corners of the lower fascia, but details in the middle could change slightly. There are virtually no changes coming to the rear, with slight tweaks to the taillight expected.

Unfortunately, our photographer wasn't able to grab interior images. However, we can see chrome trim on rounded dash vents that matches the current model, so we know there aren't any major changes happening inside. Another photo does show a cover in the middle of the dash, so while major changes aren't in the works, minor updates are likely. That could include changes to the GLB's digital display, or new trim features.

We aren't expecting any notable powertrain changes to accompany the facelift. In North America, the current GLB-Class features a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 221 horsepower (165 kilowatts), driving the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is offered on the GLB 250 4Matic, and the AMG model bumps power to 302 hp (225 kW). We've glimpsed future AMG GLB models in spy shots, so we know the hotter version will return.

Speaking of which, when will the updated GLB-Class debut? We first spotted a facelifted prototype in August 2022, so a reveal in the summer or fall of 2023 is a very safe bet. That would make the updated SUV a 2024 model-year machine.