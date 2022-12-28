Listen to this article

Once the domain of tech companies, CES in Las Vegas has become a favorite venue for automakers to showcase new vehicles and futuristic concepts. 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for the event, with numerous manufacturers from around the world unveiling tech-laden EVs and advanced systems at the show. There's even a startup with an all-electric flying car on the docket for a special debut.

Here's a preview of automotive-related announcements slated for CES 2023:

Aska eVTOL

In 2021, this electric startup unveiled a design for an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) vehicle that can drive like a car and fly with a quadrocopter design. A full-size working prototype is now ready for public display, with the debut taking place at CES.

Audi

In 2019, Audi announced it would expand virtual reality gaming experiences to its cars. A new VR in-car entertainment system will be shown at CES 2023, with Audi promising "experience rides" for attendees.

BMW Vision Vehicle

This is an all-electric concept based on BMW's Neue Klasse architecture. Expected to take the form of a sleek sedan, it could also mark the debut of advanced user-interface tech called Dee, as seen recently from BMW in numerous social media teaser posts.

Chrysler Airflow

No, this isn't a repeat of CES 2022. Chrysler announced its electric Airflow concept at last year's show, then updated it for the 2022 New York Auto Show. In a press release for CES 2023, Stellantis states Chrysler will showcase the latest developments for its first production EV to launch in 2025. Rumors point to this being another version of the Airflow, possibly one that's close to production-spec.

Italdesign

The noted Italian design company will feature something called Climb-E at CES, billed as "an innovative future mobility concept."

Mercedes-Benz

A specific vehicle isn't mentioned for CES 2023, but the luxury automaker will have some announcements regarding electrification plans, advanced driver-assist systems in North America, and a collaboration with an "exciting entertainment brand."

Peugeot Inception

The storied French brand doesn't sell cars in North America, but it's heading to Las Vegas with a notable concept car that previews a new design direction for the company. Teasers thus far suggest it will be an edgy vehicle with sleek LED lighting.

Polestar

The Polestar 3 will reach customers starting later in 2023, but a preview of its advanced driver monitoring system will happen at CES. Designed with SmartEye, the system features two closed-loop cameras that track eye and eyelid movements as well as head movements. The system issues alerts to the driver, and in extreme cases, it can bring the vehicle to a complete stop.

Ram Revolution Concept

It's been over a year since we first heard news of an all-electric pickup from Ram. The Ram Revolution will finally debut in concept form at CES, offering a near-production preview of the brand's future EV truck.

Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility is a joint venture formed between these two powerhouse companies. If all goes according to plan, the partnership will see a new vehicle being delivered to customers in 2026. A preview of that first model will take place at CES 2023.

Volkswagen Aero/ID.7

We already know about the VW Aero concept sedan, as it debuted in June 2022. For CES, VW will announce the production version of this car with a prototype still wrapped in camouflage. We'll also learn its official name, which is expected to be ID.7