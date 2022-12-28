Listen to this article

With 2022 coming to a close, Amalgam Collection looked back at what it released throughout the year. The short highlight reel showcases the model maker’s latest creations, which began in 1995. The company’s models are famous for their exquisite detail and accuracy.

The video opens with a shot of a deconstructed 1:8 scale McLaren Senna. The model’s 1,000-plus parts are laid out for inspection showing off the extreme level of detail that goes into Amalgam’s creations. The video then transitions to the Speedtail, showing off the bespoke model’s smartphone-enabled features, like automatic doors and working lights.

Gallery: Amalgam Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport 1:8 Scale Replica

Earlier this year, Amalgam introduced a new fine art silkscreen print collection, launching with a colored print depicting the Lotus 72D Formula 1 race car and the engine bay of the Maserati 300s. Amalgam embellished the Lotus prints with real gold leaf, and two-time F1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi even signed some of them.

The video then transitions back to showing off the company’s models. We see the Bugatti Type 59, a trio of Ferraris – the 296 GTB, the SF90 Spider, and the Portofino M, the iconic Ford GT40 MkII, the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, and the Ferrari 812 Competizione.

The final part of the video provides a taste of what’s to come from the company. Amalgam did this in 2021, previewing the look of Formula 1’s 2022 race car, which underwent a significant redesign as the sport’s governing body changed regulations to create more exciting racing. The silver concept at the end of the video is far more mysterious. It looks like a futuristic F1 car, featuring a super pointy nose, gaping air-gulping side pods, and a two-piece wing. It looks slick, and we’d love to see it on the race track or our office shelf.

Amalgam’s creations are stellar works of art celebrating some of the world’s most excellent cars. They’re far cheaper than their real-life counterparts, but the models’ detail and accuracy to the real things make them pricey items that would still cost a small fortune to collect.